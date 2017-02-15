UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Sony Corp and Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd :
* Say they change the battery business transfer date to July from April
* Say the plan was disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016 that Murata Manufacturing will acquire Murata Manufacturing from Sony
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aneKJZ; goo.gl/B5ytC3
Further company coverage: and (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources