Feb 15 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says PRA Health Sciences Inc and Takeda
Pharmaceutical Company Limited have agreed to a new partnership
to expand their global relationship initially disclosed in
September 2016 to include Japan
* Says Takeda and PRA will establish a joint venture, each
holding 50 percent of the share respectively, to provide
clinical trial delivery and pharmacovigilance services as a
strategic partner of Takeda in Japan.
* Says Takeda also will transfer all of the shares of Takeda
Pharmaceutical Data Services (TDS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Takeda, to PRA
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7DBW4Z
Further company Coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)