UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 15 Shanghai Phoenix Enterprise Group Co Ltd :
* Says it lists 5 percent stake in a Shanghai-based plastics products company for sale on Shanghai United Assets And Equity Exchange at no less than 22.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BNlUrg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources