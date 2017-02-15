Feb 15 Sinopac Financial Holdings Co Ltd
* Says its subsidiary Bank SinoPac will issue T$2.25 billion
2017 1st series unsecured subordinated financial bonds (bond A
of T$150 million and bond B of T$2.1 billion)
* Says par value and issue price of T$5 million for the
bonds
* Maturity period from Feb. 24, 2017 to Feb. 24, 2024 for
bond A, Feb. 24, 2017 to Feb. 24, 2027 for bond B
* Fixed interest rate of 1.6 percent for bond A and 1.9
percent for bond B
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JcWtpF
