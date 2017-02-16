Feb 16 Zhejiang Meida Industrial Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 30 percent to 70 percent, or to be 37.2 million yuan to 48.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 28.6 million yuan

* Comments that stable development of kitchen electric equipments and sales increase are the main reasons for the forecast

