Feb 16 FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue the first series 5-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 30 billion yen with coupon rate of 0.14 percent and maturity date on Feb. 22, 2022

* Says it also plans to issue the second series 7-yr unsecured corporation bonds worth 10 billion yen with coupon rate of 0.24 percent and maturity date on Feb. 22, 2024

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/d7XtvD

