* Says the co plans to use 194 million yen(advisory fees included) to raise 51 percent stake in PEUGEOT CITROEN SOUTH AFRICA (PTY) LTD, up from 0 percent, from AUTOMOBILES PEUGEOT S.A.

* Says the acquisition effective May 1

