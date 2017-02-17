UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 17 Aucma Co Ltd:
* Says it will acquire 34.9 percent stake in a Qingdao-based VC at 0 yuan
* Says it will be responsible for investment of 30 million yuan in the VC
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7Da4W4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources