BRIEF-OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
Feb 20 Hyakugo Bank Ltd:
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I
* Rating outlook stable– R&I
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/p0LZLz
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.
SINGAPORE, June 16 Lee Suet Fern, managing partner of global law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP's combined practice in Singapore, has stepped down from the position to focus on her international role in the firm, sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.