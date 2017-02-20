UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 20 Sumitomo Corp :
* Says co completes acquisition of Ireland-based firm Fyffes plc on Feb. 17 (Ireland local time)
* Along with the acquisition, Fyffes will be delisted from Ireland securities exchanges and London securities exchanges accordingly
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/An2FbJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources