Feb 20 Northern United Publishing and Media (Group) Company Limited:

* Says the co plans to set up a digital media service unit in Liaoning with its wholly owned unit

* Says the capital of the new unit to be at 50 million yuan

* Says the co plans to set up a wholly owned digital tech unit in Liaoning, with total investment of 30 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/b3tFU; rrd.me/b3tHU

