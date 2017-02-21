Feb 21 Brinno Inc:

* Says it completed buying 600,000 shares back at T$41.8 million in total during Dec. 26, 2016 to Feb. 20

* Says it repurchased 600,000 shares of its common shares as of Feb. 20, representing a 3.2 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LZxMGG

