BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to invest 100 mln yuan to set up wholly owned investment unit
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
Feb 21 China Development Financial Holding Corp :
* Says it will issue 2017 unsecured corporate bonds, worth T$6 billion
* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds
* Maturity period of up to 10 years for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Nsb4KK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
BEIJING, June 16 China's insurance regulator said on Friday it will continue its months-long crackdown on illegal sales of Hong Kong insurance products by mainland agencies which it said have led to asset outflows and even money laundering.