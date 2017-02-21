Feb 21 China Development Financial Holding Corp :

* Says it will issue 2017 unsecured corporate bonds, worth T$6 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Maturity period of up to 10 years for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Nsb4KK

