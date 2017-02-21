BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to invest 100 mln yuan to set up wholly owned investment unit
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
Feb 21 CITIC Securities Company Limited :
* Says it issued 10 billion yuan worth 3-year bonds, with coupon rate at 4.2 percent
* Says it issued 2 billion yuan worth 5-YR bonds, with coupon rate at 4.4 percent
