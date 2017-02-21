Feb 21 Toshiba Corp :

* Says the co plans to sell its 65-percent-owned unit Toshiba Medical Finance to Canon Inc, with selling price at 3.14 billion yen

* Says Canon Inc to hold 100 percent stake in the target company after the acquisition

* Says effective date on March 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XHyexq; goo.gl/pnFxRa

