UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 21 Toshiba Corp :
* Says the co plans to sell its 65-percent-owned unit Toshiba Medical Finance to Canon Inc, with selling price at 3.14 billion yen
* Says Canon Inc to hold 100 percent stake in the target company after the acquisition
* Says effective date on March 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XHyexq; goo.gl/pnFxRa
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources