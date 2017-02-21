BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to invest 100 mln yuan to set up wholly owned investment unit
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
Feb 21 Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp:
* Says it acquired two properties on Feb. 21, for 1,480 million yen and 1,010 million yen respectively
* Says previous release disclosed on Jan. 24
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
BEIJING, June 16 China's insurance regulator said on Friday it will continue its months-long crackdown on illegal sales of Hong Kong insurance products by mainland agencies which it said have led to asset outflows and even money laundering.