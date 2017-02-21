BRIEF-Lander Sports Development to invest 100 mln yuan to set up wholly owned investment unit
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm
Feb 21 Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc :
* Says it plans to buy two properties for totaling 20.1 billion yen
* Says co enters into an uncommitted line of credit loan agreement worth 30 billion yen, with banks, to repay loan and fund acquisition
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
BEIJING, June 16 China's insurance regulator said on Friday it will continue its months-long crackdown on illegal sales of Hong Kong insurance products by mainland agencies which it said have led to asset outflows and even money laundering.