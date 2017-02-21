BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
Feb 21 Showa System Engineering Corp :
* Says co's former chairman Osamu Ozaki who owned 28.5 percent stake in co and was the top shareholder of co, passed away on Sept. 4
* Hirokazu Ozaki and Kyoko Furudono, as inheritors, inherited the shares owned by Osamu Ozaki in co
* Hirokazu Ozaki's stake in co was raised to 21.74 percent from 3.98 percent, and becomes the top shareholder of co
* Kyoko Furudono's stake in co was raised to 13.19 percent from 2.45 percent
* Changes occurred on Feb. 20
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment