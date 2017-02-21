Feb 21 Carchs Holdings Co Ltd:

* Says it to repurchase up to 1,500,000 shares of its common stock on Feb. 22, representing a 7.07 percent stake

* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of 456,000,000 yen in total

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CzSFGC

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)