UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 21 Intea Holdings Inc :
* Says the shareholder NAC inc. cut stake in the co to 0 percent from 14.49 percent
* Says the shareholder Hikari Tsushin Inc raised stake in the co to 40.04 percent from 13.98 percent
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ffMZze
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources