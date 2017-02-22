UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 C'sMEN Co Ltd :
* Says 35 employees took up the offer of the early-retirement program announced on Jan. 11
* Effective date of retirement is March 14
* A premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance of eligible applicants
* Says eligible applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/b45Ct
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources