Feb 22 C'sMEN Co Ltd :

* Says 35 employees took up the offer of the early-retirement program announced on Jan. 11

* Effective date of retirement is March 14

* A premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance of eligible applicants

* Says eligible applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance

