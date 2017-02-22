UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 F.C.C. Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to buy remaining shares in its 58-percent-owned unit FCC(Thailand) Co Ltd from HSH Co Ltd and Thai Suzuki Motor Co Ltd, on Feb. 23
* Says co will own 100 percent stake in the unit after transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wZIfbm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources