Feb 22 F.C.C. Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to buy remaining shares in its 58-percent-owned unit FCC(Thailand) Co Ltd from HSH Co Ltd and Thai Suzuki Motor Co Ltd, on Feb. 23

* Says co will own 100 percent stake in the unit after transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wZIfbm

