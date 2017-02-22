BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Invincible Investment Corp:
* Says the co plans to issue new units to raise up to 8.7 billion yen
* Says the co will also take out 14.25 billion yen worth loans
* Says the proceeds to be mainly used to fund the acquisition of properties in Tokyo
* Says the total acquisition price of the properties are at 24.56 billion yen
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14