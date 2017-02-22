Feb 22 Invincible Investment Corp:

* Says the co plans to issue new units to raise up to 8.7 billion yen

* Says the co will also take out 14.25 billion yen worth loans

* Says the proceeds to be mainly used to fund the acquisition of properties in Tokyo

* Says the total acquisition price of the properties are at 24.56 billion yen

Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/b47EN; rrd.me/b47EW; rrd.me/b47Ha

