BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 Promate Solutions Corp:
* Says it will issue the 6.6 million new shares at T$52.8 per share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0bXowg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07