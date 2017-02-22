Feb 22 Macnica Fuji Electronics Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 3,385,500 shares of its common stock, at price of 4,999,893,646 yen in total, as of Feb. 21

* Says previous plan disclosed on Oct. 31, 2016

