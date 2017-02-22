Feb 22 Healios KK :

* Says the co formed business and capital alliance with Nikon Corp

* Says the two entities will cooperate in the field of regenerative medicine business

* Says the co will issue 1.03 million shares to Nikon for 1.99 billion yen

Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/b4JVW; rrd.me/b4JXp

