BRIEF-India's AU Small Finance Bank IPO opens June 28
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
Feb 22 Dualtap Co Ltd :
* Says the co will sell a Tokyo-based building to DWT Pte Ltd
* Says the selling price is not disclosed
* Says the selling to be effective on Feb. 28, 2018
Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/b4Mq9
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
