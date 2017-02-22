BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Hitachi Capital Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 63th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.001 percent and maturity date on April 20, 2020
* Says it plans to issue 64th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.13 percent and maturity date on Feb. 18, 2022
* Says subscription date on Feb. 22 and payment date on Feb. 28
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14