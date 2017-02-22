Feb 22 Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 569.2 percent to 578.7 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 142 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY2016 to increase by 593.1 percent to 640.9 percent, or to be 145 million yuan to 155 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY2015 was 20.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased lawsuit fees and adjustment for sale cost calculation are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bZMexV

