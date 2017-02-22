BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 22 Hanwang Technology Co., Ltd.:
* Says the co plans to set up a technology JV in Beijing with several partners
* Says the co to invest 1.9 million yuan in the JV and to hold a 19 percent stake in it
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 10 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/bsgZYg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: