BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 22 Shenzhen Emperor Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up a unit named Emperor Technology International Company Limited in Hong Kong
* Says new unit to be engaged in system integration, development, sales, consulting, services of mechanical and electrical equipment, intelligent terminal, and software
Source text in Chinese:

* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share