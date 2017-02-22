Feb 22 Jiangsu Yunyi Electric Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of Q1 of FY2017 expected to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 31.9 million to 36.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 of FY2016 was 24.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gRnsxE

