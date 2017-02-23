BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics sees IPO of 5 mln shares priced between $14 and $16
* Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00 - SEC filing
Feb 23 D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc :
* Says it appoints Grant Thornton Taiyo LLC. as new auditor to succeed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective March 23
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WUD0Fy
(Beijing Headline News)
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company