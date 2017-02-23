BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics sees IPO of 5 mln shares priced between $14 and $16
* Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00 - SEC filing
Feb 23 JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to initiate development of a new drug candidate, JR-162
* Says JR-162 is a blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA) for treating Pompe disease which uses J-Brain Cargo, JCR’s BBB penetration technology
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Pf2eYc
(Beijing Headline News)
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company