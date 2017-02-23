Feb 23 JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to initiate development of a new drug candidate, JR-162

* Says JR-162 is a blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating acid alpha-glucosidase (GAA) for treating Pompe disease which uses J-Brain Cargo, JCR’s BBB penetration technology

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Pf2eYc

