Feb 23 Takata Corp :

* Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake in unit SCHROTH Safety Products GmbH and entire business in unit Takata Protection Systems Inc and Interiors In Flight Inc, to TransDigm Group Inc, on Feb. 22 (U.S. local time)

* Says transaction amount is about 9.9 billion yen ($90 million)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yJ4lh6

