BRIEF-AV Concept Hold says expects to record an increase in FY net profit
* Expected result due to significant increase of more than 25% in company's share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates
Feb 23 GOMAJI Corp Ltd:
* Says Olivia Shieh will resign from general manager on March 1
* Says Alin Wu, the chairman of the board and CEO, will serve as serve as acting general manager
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6Uo5ij
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Expected result due to significant increase of more than 25% in company's share of profits and losses of joint ventures and associates
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner