BRIEF-Wuyi International Pharmaceutical appoints Chen Cheng Qing as chairman
Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board
Feb 23 G&E Herbal Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay no dividend for 2016
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company
* Bristol-Myers Squibb to sell manufacturing facility in swords, Ireland to SK Biotek Co., Ltd.