Feb 23 Sigmaxyz Inc:

* Says the co and Business Brain Showa Ota Inc ("BBS") resolved to cancel joint venture agreement

* Says the co to transfer entire holding 49 percent stake in JV ("GSX") to BBS on Feb. 27

* Says the JV is engaged in providing consulting and solutions of information security

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YQTfiI

