Feb 23 Tech Semiconductors Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 of FY 2017 to increase by 44.9 percent to 74.6 percent, or to be 8.3 million yuan to 10 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1 in FY 2016 (5.7 million yuan)

* Says improved performance in extensive cultural business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rL1HBd

