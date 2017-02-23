BRIEF-Pendrell Corp says unit and Western Digital Corp signed agreements
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
* Sees net profit for Q1 of FY 2017 to increase by 44.9 percent to 74.6 percent, or to be 8.3 million yuan to 10 million yuan, compared to net profit of Q1 in FY 2016 (5.7 million yuan)
* Says improved performance in extensive cultural business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rL1HBd
* Says its unit signs cooperation agreement to set up fund of size 2 billion yuan ($293.58 million) with partner
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of co of approximately HK$5 million for year ended 31 March, 2017