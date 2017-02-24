BRIEF-India's AU Small Finance Bank IPO opens June 28
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
Feb 24 Bank of America Corp :
* Says it decides to apply for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
* Says co plans to submit the application in late-March and expects delisting will be effective from early-May
* Co is still being listed on New York Stock Exchange
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/b5Tgx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: