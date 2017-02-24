BRIEF-India's AU Small Finance Bank IPO opens June 28
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
Feb 24 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2016 1 0028294.8), for a kind of securities information personalization service system
* Patent valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/b6ecj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: