Feb 24 Wowow Inc :

* Says the co plans to fully buy IMAGICA TV from Imagica Robot Holdings Inc for 2.71 billion yen on April 3

* Says the co plans to raise 75.7 percent stake in Actvila Corp up from 0 percent, for 795 million yen, on March 31

* Says Actvila Corp is 56.4 percent owned by Panasonic Corp

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QzAvse; goo.gl/vF5idH; goo.gl/ftvM5b

