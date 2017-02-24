UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Sharp Corp :
* Says the co plans to split its part of healthcare medical business and properties, to restructure them into three wholly owned units, a Hyogo-based medical equipment firm, Sharp Healthcare and Medical (U.K.) Limited and Lacamas Life Sciences, Inc.
* Says the co plans to transfer the three units to its wholly owned subsidiary Sharp Healthcare and Medical Company KY and it will play the role of the holdings company of the three units
* Says Sharp Healthcare and Medical Company KY will issue 208.7 million new shares to a Cayman Islands-based firm, Fabrigene Limited, for $25 million
* Says Sharp Corp and Fabrigene Limited will hold 48.8 percent and 51.2 percent stake in Sharp Healthcare and Medical Company KY respectively after the restructuring and the transaction
* Says effective date on March 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/s9RndJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources