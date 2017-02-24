BRIEF-AppSpotr proposes new share issues
* PROPOSES NEW ISSUE OF UP TO 1.6 MILLION SHARES WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR SHAREHOLDERS, AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 6.50
Feb 24 United Electronics Co., Ltd.:
* Says it plans to invest 36 million yuan to acquire 7.5 percent stake in a Beijing-based network firm
Feb 24 United Electronics Co., Ltd.:
Feb 24 United Electronics Co., Ltd.:
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)
* Says replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization back to $500 million