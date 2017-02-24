Feb 24 Digital Identity Inc :

* Says the co to restructure the company into a holding company by a way of company split, effective July 3

* Says the co to set up two successor preparatory companies(100 percent owned) to take over digital marketing and life technology business of the co

* Says the company to change its name into Orchestra Holdings on July 3

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/me6RgD

