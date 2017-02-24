BRIEF-AppSpotr proposes new share issues
* PROPOSES NEW ISSUE OF UP TO 1.6 MILLION SHARES WITH PREFERENTIAL RIGHTS FOR SHAREHOLDERS, AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 6.50
Feb 24 FocalTech Systems Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.64 per share for 2016
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)
