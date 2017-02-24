Feb 24 GeoVision Inc:

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.58 per share to shareholders for 2016

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$0.42 per share

* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.5 for every one share

will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$1 for every one share

