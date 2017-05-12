UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Updates with more)
May 12 Grieg Seafood Asa:
* Q1 ebit before adjustment nok 131 mln (rtrs poll nok 164 mln) vs NOK 214 mln in Q1 2016
* Q1 revenues 1 422 mln, reflecting a 12 pct change compared with same period in 2016
* Low harvest volume (8 552 tons in Q1 vs. rtrs poll 8 339 tons) in three regions, as planned in order to boost sea production, increases costs per kilo in Q1
* Harvest volume in q2 2017 is expected to be 18 000 tons
* Expected harvest volume of 70 000 tons in 2017 is maintained
* In a global perspective, there are expectations of limited supply-side growth in the salmon market
* There is strong underlying demand for salmon and good prices are therefore expected in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources