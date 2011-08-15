* H1 pretax up 8 pct at 33.7 mln rupees

* Revenue up 21 pct at 1.62 bln rupees

PORT LOUIS Aug 15 Leading Mauritian sugar producer Omnicane said on Monday its pretax profit in the six months to June rose 8 percent to 33.7 million Mauritius rupees ($1.2 million), helped by energy production activities.

Revenue jumped 21 percent from the year before to 1.62 billion rupees as sales from energy production rose to 147.77 million rupees.

The company said it is exploring new avenues for expansion in the sugar and energy sector through investment in Africa, with a focus on Kenya, though an ethanol project is awaiting the enactment of a national ethanol policy. ($1 = 28.200 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Duncan Miriri and David Holmes)