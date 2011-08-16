By Christopher Swann

NEW YORK Aug 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Onetime investor darling Evergreen Solar, among the first U.S. green energy companies to go public, just went bankrupt, victimized by a global supply glut. Growing Chinese competition and waning European subsidies mean the solar sector will probably get darker before the dawn.

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Evergreen Solar, a U.S. maker of solar panels, sought bankruptcy protection on Aug. 15. The filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware came after the Marlboro, Massachusetts, company failed to reach a deal with bondholders to restructure its debt.

-- In court records, Evergreen listed assets of $424.5 million and debt of $485.6 million.

-- The board of directors authorized a sale of assets, saying it would be in the company's best interests.

-- Evergreen’s top creditors include U.S. Bancorp (USB.N); its Chinese manufacturing partner, Jiawei Solar; Massachusetts economic development organization MassDevelopment; Lazard Capital Marketing; and Korea’s OCI (010060.KS).

-- Shareholders with more than 5 percent voting stakes in the company include Aristeia Capital LLC, OCI and Vanguard Group.

-- Reuters story: U.S. solar company Evergreen files for bankruptcy [ID:nN1E77E0X0]

